Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse

New Delhi, June 28

The Congress has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government following the tragic roof collapse at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi. The incident, which was triggered by heavy rain, resulted in the death of one person while five others were left injured.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge minced no words in his condemnation, attributing the collapse to “corruption and criminal negligence”. “The shoddy infrastructure, falling like a deck of cards, is a glaring testament to the past ten years of Modi's governance," said Kharge. He pointed to a series of infrastructure failures, including the roof collapse at the Jabalpur airport, the poor condition of new roads in Ayodhya, leaking roof at the Ram Mandir, cracks in the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, the collapse of 13 new bridges in Bihar between 2023 and 2024, the submersion of the Pragati Maidan tunnel and the Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat.

“These stark instances expose Modi and the BJP of creating 'world-class infrastructure’,” Kharge added. He recalled the PM’s statement during the inauguration of the Delhi airport's Terminal 1 on March 10, when Modi referred to himself as a doosri mitti ka insaan (a man of different mettle). Kharge criticised this as false bravado and accused Modi of indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies for mere electoral gains.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also reacted strongly to the incident. She condemned the BJP's “corrupt model” of “taking donations and give business”, which she said has now been exposed. “The question is, will the Prime Minister, who inaugurates everything, take responsibility for these substandard construction works and this corrupt model?” she wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

