Congress slams Centre over exam reforms, says Radhakrishnan panel report ignored

Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government had failed to implement key recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan-led High-Level Committee on examination reforms and had “misled” the country about changes to the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), questioning the purpose of setting up another expert panel.

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Congress general secretary in charge of communications and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the committee, constituted after a series of alleged lapses by the NTA, had submitted 101 recommendations, including 60 for the short term, 30 for the medium term, and six specifically for the government.

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Citing a media analysis, Ramesh claimed that 27 of the 101 recommendations had yet to be implemented.

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He also alleged that the Centre had misled the public about the committee’s recommendations. Referring to former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramesh said Pradhan had announced in December 2024 that the NTA would stop conducting recruitment examinations in line with the committee’s recommendations.

“Yet, the NTA conducted several recruitment examinations in 2025 and 2026,” he said.

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Ramesh further alleged that the government did not appoint a full-time Director General of the NTA for two years, between the 2024 and 2026 paper leak controversies, despite repeated concerns over the functioning of the examination body.

“There was no political will or sincerity in implementing the Radhakrishnan Committee report,” he alleged.

Questioning the Centre’s decision to constitute the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force, Ramesh said, “With what face is the Pradhan Mantri now creating the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force? Given the track record of the government, this report will also gather dust.”