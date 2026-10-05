Congress slams Centre over retrospective green nod, welcomes SC intervention

Ramesh said the “ecologically damaging saga” of retrospective environmental clearances had continued through a series of judicial and executive interventions, despite the Supreme Court having initially rejected the practice.

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"The ecologically damaging saga of retrospective environmental clearances continues. On May 16, 2025, a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had categorically rejected such clearances. This was a bold verdict and 100 per cent right," Ramesh wrote on X.

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However, according to Ramesh, the position changed on November 18, 2025, when a three-judge Bench overturned the earlier ruling by a 2-1 majority. He said to "put it most mildly", the decision was "just wrong”.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the issue subsequently came before another three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the present Chief Justice, which unanimously struck down the provision for retrospective environmental clearances on July 29, 2026. The Congress leader said the provision had originally been introduced by the Modi government through an order issued on March 14, 2017, and was subsequently reaffirmed through an Office Memorandum dated July 7, 2021.

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Welcoming the July 29 judgment, Ramesh said it was a “most welcome development” as it effectively closed the route for obtaining retrospective environmental approvals in future.

Ramesh said, "But the verdict also allowed those cases where such approvals had already been granted to be taken forward". According to him, this exemption “diluted the impact” of the judgment by effectively condoning past violations while preventing similar violations in the future.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, according to Ramesh "has now initiated the implementation of this July 29, 2026 judgment". He added that the government "needs to be told again and again that ignorance of the law has never been the cause for seeking retrospective environmental approvals".

He stressed that lack of awareness of environmental law had never been the real reason behind requests for retrospective approvals. Rather, he alleged, the established practice had been to begin a project without obtaining the required clearances and subsequently seek approval after the project had already commenced.

Ramesh described this as a “fait accompli, the baad mei dekha jayega” approach, essentially meaning that approvals were sought after the violation had already taken place. “Ignorance of the law, feigned or otherwise, should never be a cause for exoneration,” Ramesh said.