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Home / India / Congress slams Great Nicobar Project as Andaman sets Guinness Record with underwater Tricolour

Congress slams Great Nicobar Project as Andaman sets Guinness Record with underwater Tricolour

Opposition calls project ‘destruction’, while administration earns global recognition with 2,400 sq m flag display

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:41 PM May 03, 2026 IST
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Personnel from the Andaman and Nicobar Police, Forest Department, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and scuba divers deploy a 60x40 m Indian tricolour underwater at Swaraj Dweep on May 2, 2026, setting a Guinness World Record. Image credits/PTI
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Amid an ongoing political debate and opposition from the Congress over the proposed Great Nicobar Island development project, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration marked a major achievement by setting a Guinness World Record for the largest underwater National Flag. The feat has drawn national attention and is being hailed as a display of precision, courage, and national pride.

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The record was set on Saturday (May 2) at Radhanagar Beach, where a massive Indian Tricolour measuring 60 metres by 40 metres—spanning 2,400 square metres—was unfurled beneath the sea. The event was witnessed by Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi and senior officials, and was officially confirmed by a Guinness World Records adjudicator. Around 200 divers, including personnel from the Indian Navy, police, and other agencies, participated in executing the complex underwater display.

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In a post on X, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration said, “Andaman Admin scripts history! On May 2, 2026, at 10:00 AM, the Andaman & Nicobar Administration successfully created a Guinness World Record for the largest national flag unfurled underwater (2,400 sq metres) at Blue Flag-certified Radhanagar Beach.”

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Sharing a video of the feat, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita described it as a “remarkable global benchmark,” highlighting the precision, bravery, and national pride demonstrated during the event. “India’s largest national flag unfurled underwater, earning recognition in the Guinness World Records. This extraordinary feat beneath the ocean’s surface showcases precision, bravery, and an unshakable spirit of national pride,” he said. He also credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling India to achieve milestones that attract global admiration.

Meanwhile, senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani noted that the achievement comes at a time when the nation is debating the Great Nicobar project. He said the underwater unfurling serves as a reminder of the values represented by the Tiranga—courage, unity, and resolve—and praised the efforts of the 200 divers involved.

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He also criticised opposition to the project, naming Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, China, and Pakistan, and described the initiative as a potential “game changer” for India’s strategic interests in the Indian Ocean.

Recently, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and, in a video post, objected to the project. He alleged that “millions of trees are marked for the axe,” adding, “This is not development; this is destruction dressed in development’s language.” He further described the initiative as “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against this country’s natural and tribal heritage in our lifetime,” and called for the project to be halted.

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