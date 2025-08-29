Advertisement

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed on a two-nation tour to Japan and China, the Congress on Friday questioned his priorities, accusing him of strengthening Beijing’s hand while neglecting the turmoil in Manipur.

In a sharp post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said India was being “forced to normalise relations with China, largely on their terms,” alleging that Beijing was exploiting the downturn in Indo-US ties.

Advertisement

"His visit to China is a moment of reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China -- largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well," Ramesh wrote on X.

He further said that the government had brushed aside serious concerns, such as China’s partnership with Pakistan during “Operation Sindoor,” which had been flagged by India’s military establishment.

Advertisement

Ramesh recalled Modi’s statement of June 19, 2020, “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai,” calling it a “cowardly clean chit” that crippled India’s ability to negotiate and left the country unable to restore the pre-April 2020 status quo along the border.

“This visit is the inevitable result of that notorious statement,” he said.

The Congress leader also attacked Modi for refusing to visit Manipur since ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023.

“The long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit to heal the wounds,” he wrote, adding that the Prime Minister had “washed his hands of” the state, leaving it as a “tragic testimony” to the failures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.