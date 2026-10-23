Congress slams PM Narendra Modi for silence over Ram Temple land deal

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday revived questions over the controversial purchase of land for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, alleging that the issue involved not just the alleged theft of devotees’ offerings but also serious questions over the use of donations collected from millions of people for the temple’s construction.

Ramesh directly questioned PM Narendra Modi over the allegations, asking why he had remained silent while the alleged irregularities took place. “Why did you become a participant in this sin by giving it your tacit approval?” he asked.

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