 Congress, SP Pak sympathisers: Modi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Congress, SP Pak sympathisers: Modi

Congress, SP Pak sympathisers: Modi

Says they’ll blame EVMs on June 4, Congress may tweak anti-corruption laws

Congress, SP Pak sympathisers: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders during a public meeting in Basti on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party as “sympathisers of Pakistan” and said both allies would “blame the electronic voting machines on June 4 when the Lok Sabha election results come”.

“Pakistan has been defeated, but its sympathisers, SP and Congress, are busy trying to scare India. They say — be afraid of Pakistan as it has an atom bomb. Why should India be afraid? Today, India is not under a weak Congress government, but a strong Modi government. Today, India enters their territories and strikes,” the PM said.

Assurance on quota

As long as Modi is around, the rights of the underprivileged, Dalits, backward classes and tribals will be safeguarded. I guarantee you the Karnataka model of snatching reservations will not be allowed to be implemented in the country. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

A British newspaper had in April cited Indian and Pakistani intelligence operatives saying that the “Indian government assassinated individuals in Pakistan as part of a wider strategy to eliminate terrorists on foreign soil”. The Indian Foreign Ministry, however, denied those allegations as “false and malicious anti-India propaganda”, noting that this “was not India’s policy”.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, however, addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra’s Palghar, cited the British report and said India would not worship enemies.

“A British newspaper wrote that many terrorists were killed in Pakistan over the past three years and Indian agencies were behind that. We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people, we will give them a befitting reply,” Yogi had said.

The PM was speaking in UP’s Basti and Shrawasti. He said, “People of the state must be cautions of three evils in the INDI Alliance—extreme communalism, extreme casteism and extreme nepotism.”

He used the occasion to question Congress and SP leaders over their stand on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony invitation.

“The Congress prince aims to overturn the Supreme Court’s decision on Ram Temple...If the Congress wins, they might tweak the stringent anti-corruption laws, giving corrupt individuals a way out,” he said, accusing the Opposition leaders of having “issues with Ram Mandir and Lord Ram”.

“Senior SP leader says Ram Temple is useless. The SP claims those who visit the Ram Temple are hypocrites. Another INDI leader says Ram Temple is unholy. These individuals talk about undermining Sanatan Dharma. The Congress is the mastermind behind all this,” the PM added. He again alleged that the SP and the Congress wanted to “nationally implement the Karnataka model of Muslim reservation within the OBC quota”.

“As long as Modi is around, the rights of the underprivileged, Dalits, backward classes and tribals will be safeguarded. I guarantee you the Karnataka model of snatching reservations will not be allowed to be implemented in the country,” Modi said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

