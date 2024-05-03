‘Congress spreading lies, hate’: BJP moves EC

PTI

New Delhi, May 2

The BJP on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the Congress, alleging it is trying to create an “atmosphere of tension” in society and spreading lies that the Constitution will be changed.

The opposition parties have been alleging that the BJP is seeking more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections as it wants to change the Constitution and end quotas for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and party leader Om Pathak approached the commission with the complaint in which the BJP also accused the opposition INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, of uploading and sharing deepfake videos.

The BJP has been attacking members of the bloc over a doctored video of Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the home ministry, filed a complaint in the doctored video case. It has, since then, summoned 22 persons, including Congress leader and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur.

“The Congress and other opposition parties are spreading lies about individuals, policies and the constitutional system. Efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of tension in society. We brought to the notice of the EC more than 15 such instances," Trivedi told the media after meeting officials of the poll panel.

