Congress takes ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign nationwide after PM residence protest over student crackdown

A day after its top leadership protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over the alleged police crackdown on students, the Congress on Wednesday expanded its ongoing 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign across the country, asking senior leaders to reach campuses and directly engage with students over paper leaks, examination delays, recruitment uncertainty, rising education costs and unemployment.

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In an urgent communication to party leaders, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said students across the country were grappling with repeated paper leaks, delayed examinations, uncertainty over recruitment, rising cost of education and growing unemployment. He said the campaign was aimed at raising these issues in a sustained and organised manner while building public pressure for accountability and protecting the future of students.

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The Congress said Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign in Kota, Rajasthan, on June 17 before taking it to Dehradun on July 17. Through the campaign, the Leader of the Opposition has called for freeing India's education system from what the party described as an "exploitative and extortionist racket" that has flourished under the present government's watch.

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Referring to Tuesday's protest outside the Prime Minister's residence, the party said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders had demonstrated against the alleged brutal crackdown by the Home Ministry on students protesting in Delhi on July 20. The party alleged that its leaders were also manhandled, physically assaulted and mistreated by the Delhi Police during the protest outside the PM house.

The Congress said it was its collective responsibility to stand with the youth and build sustained public pressure to ensure accountability, protect the integrity of the education system and secure the future of students. As part of this effort, it has planned a nationwide student engagement programme on Wednesday in colleges, universities, coaching centres, hostels and other educational spaces.

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Venugopal directed party leaders to immediately get in touch with designated city coordinators, reach their allotted cities and coordinate the venue, participation and logistics for the programme. A city-wise list of coordinators has been circulated separately.

The leaders have also been asked to address press conferences on the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and highlight the major issues confronting students. They have been instructed to screen Rahul Gandhi's Kota address, explain its central message and present his presentation focusing on paper leaks, examination delays, recruitment uncertainty and unemployment.

The party has further directed its leaders to explain the objectives, activities and key demands of the campaign, encourage students to register on the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' website and actively participate in the movement. The interactions, it said, should remain open and participatory, giving students adequate time to narrate their experiences, raise concerns and express their aspirations.

The Congress said the nationwide outreach would help strengthen the campaign and expand its reach among students, as the party seeks to keep the spotlight on issues relating to education, recruitment and employment.