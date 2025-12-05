DT
Home / India / Congress takes ‘DDLJ’ dig at Modi govt: ‘Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify’

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh uses the DDLJ acronym to attack the Modi government

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Jairam Ramesh. File photo
The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying that since he became the prime minister, India has endured prolonged “DDLJ moments” in governance – “distort, defame, lie, justify”.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh used the DDLJ acronym to attack the Modi government a day after actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue in London to mark the 30th anniversary of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ release.

In a post on X, Ramesh drew attention to the statue unveiling, saying the two actors relived the iconic DDLJ.

"Since May 26, 2014, India has endured a prolonged DDLJ moments in governance -- Distort, Defame, Lie, Justify," he posted.

Elaborating, Ramesh accused the government of "distortions", saying its economic data is manipulated and GDP figures are inflated despite India's once-renowned statistical system, earning a 'C' grade from the IMF for national accounts.

"Self-employment and pakora-making are sold as quality jobs. UPA growth rates were revised downward by an insecure Modi government," he alleged.

Ramesh alleged that dissenters are branded "anti-national", independent journalists are hounded with cases and social media abuse and anti-pollution protesters labelled Maoists while minorities are called 'ghuspaithiya' (infiltrators).

"A campaign targets Jawaharlal Nehru and the freedom movement by those who collaborated with the British and formed coalitions with Jinnah's Muslim League," he said.

The Congress leader also accused the government of lying, saying "godi media" spreads false narratives and mainstream outlets are "controlled" by using CBI, ED cases against media owners.

"Fake news polarises communities on social media. False claims underpin governance, whether covering up lakhs of COVID deaths, or pretending the status quo ante was restored in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan clashes," Ramesh said.

He said the government also indulges in justification, saying the Rs 8,000 crore electoral bonds scam is called 'electoral reform'.

"Vote chori, crores of duplicate voters, and '0' addresses are defended by a forcibly foisted Chief Election Commissioner; governors' actions undermining state governments are rationalised; surveillance apps like Sanchar Saathi are imposed on phone users," he said in his post.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

