Congress targets PM Modi over ‘poll bond’ remarks

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, April 1

Hitting out at PM Narendra Modi for his assertion that there was no question of him facing a “setback” on account of the electoral bonds issue, the Congress on Monday said the disclosures provided hard evidence to prove the Centre’s corruption.

“The corruption of the Modi Sarkar has been known for a while now; the setback is that there are now hard numbers to prove it,” Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

“Rs 4 lakh crore worth of contracts, projects and environmental clearances can be linked to thousands of crores in electoral bond donations made by corporate donors to the BJP,” Ramesh said referring to information contained in the data on electoral bonds revealed by the SBI following the apex court’s intervention.

Ramesh said the Government of India had been reduced to a supermarket where one could get lucrative contracts by making donations to the BJP.

“At least 40 ED, IT, CBI raids on firms have been followed by hefty electoral bond donations by these firms to the BJP. The PM and his cronies have been engaged in a systematic Hafta Vasuli,” the Congress leader alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi