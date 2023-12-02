 Congress, TMC slam government over UGC’s ‘selfie points’ directive : The Tribune India

  India
  Congress, TMC slam government over UGC's 'selfie points' directive

Congress, TMC slam government over UGC’s ‘selfie points’ directive

UGC has asked universities and colleges to set up selfie points to raise awareness among youngsters about India’s achievements

Congress, TMC slam government over UGC’s ‘selfie points’ directive

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, December 2

The Congress slammed the Centre on Saturday over the UGC asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points to highlight “transformative initiatives propelling India’s growth”, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned to save his “flailing image” in the run-up to next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien also took a dig at the BJP-led Centre in a post on X and said: “PM = Photo Mantri. Mr @narendramodi Did You Know, UGC has asked universities to set up ‘selfie points’ with your image in the background.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said at the fag end of 10 years, the people of India are sick and tired of this “obnoxious level of self-promotion” and will give a suitable answer very soon.

Sharing a media report on X on the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to set up selfie points, Ramesh said, “Our selfie-obsessed and self-obsessed PM is so insecure in the run up to Lok Sabha polls that he’s leaving no stone unturned to save his flailing image.”

“First, it was the Army being asked to set up selfie points. Then, he asked IAS officers and other senior govt officials to take out ‘Rath Yatras’. Now, he has directed UGC to set up selfie points in all universities,” he said.

“Earlier, he hijacked the Chandrayaan-III landing by appearing on the live feed. Before that, he pasted his face onto all COVID-19 vaccine certificates,” Ramesh said, adding that these are only a few examples that reflect the man’s tremendous insecurities and the “sickening sycophancy” around him.

“At the fag end of 10 years, the people of India are frankly sick and tired of this obnoxious level of self-promotion surpassed only by North Korean dictators. The people will give a suitable answer very soon,” the Congress leader said.

The UGC has asked universities and colleges across the country to set up selfie points at strategic locations in the campus to raise awareness among youngsters about India’s achievements in various fields, according to officials.

The institutions can only put up the selfie points in accordance with the approved designs in 3D layouts shared by the Union Ministry of Education.

“These selfie points will not only serve as a source of pride, but also enlighten every citizen about the transformative initiatives that have propelled India’s growth on the global stage. Students and visitors should be encouraged to capture and share these special moments on social media platforms, fostering a sense of collective pride,” UGC Secretary Manish Joshi has said.

