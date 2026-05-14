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Home / India / Congress to announce Kerala CM today; infighting spills to streets

Congress to announce Kerala CM today; infighting spills to streets

Rahul, Kharge hold talks to break 10-day deadlock

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:32 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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Posters placed outside Wayanad District Congress Committee office. ANI
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The Congress on Wednesday said it would announce the next Chief Minister of Kerala on Thursday, ending days of suspense and intense lobbying within the party after the UDF’s sweeping Assembly election victory.
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Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the party high command had completed consultations with Kerala leaders and legislators and the final decision would be made public on Thursday.

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Ramesh told reporters that the Congress leadership had concluded all discussions authorised by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Kerala and the announcement on the new Chief Minister would follow shortly.

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The statement came after Rahul Gandhi held a fresh round of talks with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi drove to Kharge’s residence for a meeting that lasted around 40 minutes as the party attempted to break the deadlock over the leadership issue nearly 10 days after the election results.

Despite the Congress-led United Democratic Front returning to power with a massive mandate, the party has struggled to arrive at a consensus on the Chief Ministerial face, exposing growing factional tensions inside the state unit.

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The contest for the top post had largely narrowed down to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, who was Leader of Opposition, and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Sources said internal disagreements, pressure from rival camps and protests by supporters delayed the decision-making process. Consultations were also reportedly affected because of Sonia Gandhi undergoing a health check-up at Medanta Hospital.

Even as the Congress central leadership continued deliberations in Delhi, rival camps intensified their show of strength in Kerala.

Supporters of Satheesan gathered outside his residence in Kochi on Wednesday, backing his claim for the CM’s post. Similar scenes were witnessed outside Chennithala’s and Venugopal's residences as workers from different factions openly mobilised support for their respective leaders.

The battle has also spilled on to the streets in the form of posters, banners and demonstrations despite Rahul Gandhi reportedly cautioning party workers against turning the leadership contest into a public spectacle.

In Wayanad, posters surfaced warning Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra against choosing Venugopal as the Chief Minister. Some posters claimed Kerala voters would not forgive the leadership if Venugopal was imposed on the state, while others invoked the Congress’ defeat in Amethi in 2019.

The public posturing comes amid indications that a majority of newly elected MLAs have conveyed support for Venugopal during consultations with the party leadership.

While Venugopal’s supporters projected him as the high command’s preferred choice, loyalists of Satheesan and Chennithala countered with protests and mobilisation campaigns aimed at increasing pressure on the central leadership.

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