Congress to hold all-India meet of district committees to strengthen party's base

It will be held a week ahead of the party's scheduled All India Congress Committee meet in Gujarat on April 8 and 9
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:31 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Congress will hold a mega all-India meet of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) to give a major revamp to its organisational set-up, people familiar with the development told The Tribune on Saturday.

The meeting of the representatives, mostly the party's workers from nearly 700 DCCs, will be held a week ahead of the party's scheduled All India Congress Committee (AICC) meet in Gujarat on April 8 and 9.

After suffering successive setbacks, the Congress has taken a decision to give more voice to its workers at the district level. The decision, as per the party insiders, has been taken to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. At the meet, which will be held at the party's newly launched headquarters Indira Bhawan at 9-A Kotla Marg, critical aspects of the organisation's functioning would be discussed.

"We will brainstorm and churn out new ideas. Roles will be defined. It is expected that more autonomy would be given to DCCs so that they would have more say in the organisation. Our priority is to empower DCCs," said a party's senior leader.

The development comes after the party, in continuation of its Belagavi announcement, said it has decided to launch 'Samvidhaan Bachao Yatra' from April this year. The party insiders said the focus would be on having a dialogue with the people at the ground level and also to know their aspirations.

Party insiders said the yatra would be held simultaneously across the country and unlike 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', it would be a relay type yatra. It would start from Ahmedabad, they said.

