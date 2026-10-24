Congress to lead mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi on October 30

The Congress on Saturday announced plans to hold a "mock impeachment proceeding" against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the National Capital on October 30 as part of its campaign against alleged “vote chori”.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement today, saying, “In our effort to save the Constitution and defeat the Vote Chors, INDIA bloc will be holding a crucial Public Impeachment proceeding on 30th October — where the public’s verdict to remove the Vote Chor CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be delivered loud and clear.”

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“After this Public Impeachment, we will hold a Dilli Chalo March against Vote Chori culminating at Ramleela Maidan on November 1, where at least a million concerned citizens will participate,” he said.

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Venugopal said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had reached out to all INDIA bloc parties, urging their leaders and members to assemble in Delhi in full strength during the period.

All Congress MPs have been asked to attend the October 30 event, scheduled to be held at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi, sources told The Tribune.

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With the Congress intensifying its offensive and pledging to mobilise 10 lakh people for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed security arrangements at the Delhi Police headquarters today.