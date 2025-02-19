Congress top brass holds meeting to chalk out future plans

Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the political situation and chalk out plans for the way forward.

Congress general secretaries and party's incharges of various states attended the meeting at the new party headquarters at Indira Bhawan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, besides All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, were among those present at the meeting.

The meeting comes soon after new office-bearers were appointed in the revamped body of the AICC.

The meeting also comes after the election results of Delhi Assembly polls, where the Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row. It also comes ahead of the next phase of Assembly polls in Bihar.

The Congress president, had in the last CWC meeting, indicated that this would be a year of organisational revamp by bringing in new faces.