Congress urges workers to take fight against RSS-BJP ideology to streets at DCC meet

The Congress party has urged its grassroots workers to take the battle against the RSS and BJP ideology to the streets. This call to action was made during the party’s three-day District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents’ meet, which began on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan headquarters in New Delhi.

The first phase of the meet saw 250 DCC presidents from various states participating, including those from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the seven sisters - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The meet was attended by top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, national general secretary KC Venugopal, party treasurer Ajay Maken, and Congress leader from Kerala Deepa Das Munshi.

Besides, sources said general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera were also present.

In his address to the DCC presidents, Kharge emphasised the importance of the meeting right before the AICC session in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and taking the fight against BJP and RSS to the streets. “Our battle against BJP and RSS continues both inside and outside the Parliament. We must take this fight to the streets,” he said.

Kharge also stressed the crucial role of DCC presidents in leading the party’s efforts on the ground. “You are not just our messengers, but the generals of the Congress party, leading from the front on the ground,” he said.

The Congress has been demanding a caste census to promote social justice and has accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states of creating communal disharmony to divert public attention.

Kharge also criticised BJP’s handling of foreign affairs, citing instances where countries like the USA have insulted Indian citizens and imposed counter-tariffs.