Congress used AI-generated image to show massive crowd at Ramlila Maidan rally: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday alleged that the Congress had used an AI-generated image to depict a massive crowd at the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Sharing an image posted by Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam and other party leaders showing a large crowd at the rally, Rijiju said the Opposition party had resorted to AI-generated images to exaggerate the turnout.

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"Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!" Rijiju posted on X, attaching the image shared by the Congress MP from Telangana.

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The image was also shared by several Congress supporters on social media.

Rijiju said several users on X had flagged the image as AI-generated. It showed AI-generated depictions of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the rally stage, which also appeared different from the actual stage at the venue.

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The minister's remarks came a day after several prominent Opposition leaders attended the mega-rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge attended the rally, with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leading the INDIA bloc's charge.

Other prominent leaders present at the rally included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition would take on the BJP's top leadership, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, after the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP had termed the rally a "flop show", claiming that the turnout was nowhere close to what the Opposition had projected. Ruling party leaders shared images and videos showing empty chairs at the venue and claimed that at least 40 per cent of the ground was vacant.

Ahead of the rally, the Congress had claimed that 10 lakh people would attend the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

"The Congress said there would be a crowd of 10 lakh, but 40 per cent of the ground was empty," BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

In response to the BJP's claims, the Congress shared drone footage and images of the rally venue, asserting that lakhs of people had turned up for the protest.

Sunday's rally was part of the Opposition's sustained campaign seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar after media reports raised questions about the functioning of the Election Commission and the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.