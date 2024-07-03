 Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama : The Tribune India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

Calls for CM change gain momentum after a Vokkaliga seer pitches for DK Shivakumar

Both Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar were present at the event to mark the birth anniversary of Kempegowda. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 3

While the public attention remained focused on Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha this week, in Karnataka’s unique caste-based politics there has been a Congress versus Congress. The uneasy relationship between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Sivakumar, resurfaced, yet again, after a Vokkaliga seer urged Siddaramaiah to step down so that Shivakumar could take over.

How it all started

According to reports, during a Kempegowda Jayanti function, Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekar Swamiji advised CM Siddaramaiah to make room for Shivakumar. 

“Everyone has become chief minister and enjoyed power. Our DK Shivakumar hasn’t become CM yet. Siddaramaiah has already been in power. In the future, Siddaramaiah should hand over power to Shivakumar. I again request Siddaramaiah, please make DK Shivakumar the chief minister,” Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami of the Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt, a prominent mutt of the Vokkaliga community, was quoted as saying. 

What may have added to the discomfort of the Karnataka Congress was that both Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar were present at the event to mark the birth anniversary of Kempegowda.

All's not well between Sidha and DK

It is an open secret that Shivakumar, who played a major role in Congress’s win in the last Assembly elections, was hoping to get the top post after the results. That he did not is another story but of late there have also been reports of several Karnataka ministers calling for the creation of additional deputy CMs’ posts for Lingayat, SC, ST and minority communities.

Making the most of the situation, the opposition BJP accused the Congress of “taking revenge on the people” for its “near wipe out” in Lok Sabha election in the state.

While the Congress has not made any official comments on these calls for change in leadership, sources claim "something more" behind the recent developments. According to them, the statement by ministers seeking three more deputy CMs was “part of a plan by the Siddaramaiah camp to keep Shivakumar in check” amid the buzz that he might seek the CM post half-way through the Congress government's tenure in the state.

Apparently, the Siddaramaiah camp tried to "scuttle" Shivakumar's plans of raising the demand of change in the CM by raking the demand of additional deputy CMs, they claim.

The Siddaramaiah camp is trying to trim the powers of Shivakumar, who is only deputy CM and holds important portfolios and is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief. In turn, public remarks by Chandrashekar Swami were seen as an attempt by the Sivakumar camp to counter the Siddaramaiah camp. 

Karnataka’s politically powerful seers

Amid the political tussle are the religious leaders of mutts in Karnataka who not only wield considerable influence among communities but politics in the caste-based politics of the southern state. As per reports, prominent Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers have also been pitching for better representation in the Cabinet and additional deputy CMs from the community.

CM Siddaramaiah is from the Kuruba community.

“Though Shivakumar and other Congress leaders have requested seers not to make comments about internal affairs of the party, the fact is there have been recommendations on the composition of the cabinet," say observers.

While religious groups are putting forth demands for their community leaders, according to reports a section is also backing Siddaramaiah to continue as the CM.

When BS Yediyurappa was the CM, a seer of Harihar Panchamasali Peeta was said to have lobbied for BJP leader Murugesh Nirani to be inducted into the cabinet, saying if he was not made a minister Yediyurappa would lose support of the entire community.

 

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

