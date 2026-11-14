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Home / India / Congress vs Congress over Mekedatu dam as Tamil Nadu unit slams Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Congress vs Congress over Mekedatu dam as Tamil Nadu unit slams Karnataka CM Shivakumar

As the Congress sparred over the matter, the BJP took a swipe at the party, saying, “Congress proposes, Congress disposes”

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:51 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore termed the Karnataka CM’s comments "condemnable". File Photo
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Differences within the Congress came to the fore on Saturday after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar staked full claim on the rights to build the Mekedatu dam, raising the hackles of Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu, which is opposing the project.

A day earlier, at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off various development projects for Karnataka, Shivakumar cited the favourable Supreme Court judgment to seek the Centre’s help in securing forest clearances for the proposed dam.

Slamming Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore termed the Karnataka CM’s comments "condemnable".

“It is deeply condemnable that Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, said, 'No one can stop the construction of a dam at Mekedatu', and that the Central Government must give its final approval for it.

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The Karnataka Chief Minister continues to adopt a stubborn stance, blatantly violating the Supreme Court's ruling and the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award,” said the Congress leader.

Tagore said Shivakumar’s statement goes against the principle of federalism and seeks to destroy the livelihoods of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

“Since Tamil Nadu is a lower-riparian state in the Cauvery river water-sharing arrangement, Karnataka cannot unilaterally implement any project that affects our rights. The Central Government must not grant any permission to build the Mekedatu dam without the full consent of the lower-riparian states. Granting approval for the project without Tamil Nadu’s consent is not only illegal but will also severely affect the lives of farmers in the delta districts,” he said.

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Tagore said it was the duty of the Modi government to prevent Karnataka from laying even a single brick at Mekedatu.

“On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, we will never allow this project. We will go to any lengths to fight to protect our state’s rights. I am going to Thanjavur today and intend to speak in detail about this matter there,” he said.

Reiterating that Tamil Nadu would remain united in its fight for Cauvery water rights, Tagore said the party would continue to raise its voice in defence of the state's farmers.

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The Mekedatu dam involves a prolonged inter-state water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over a proposed balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River.

Karnataka has proposed the reservoir in Ramanagara district, close to the confluence of the Cauvery and Arkavathy rivers near the Tamil Nadu border.

As the Congress sparred over the matter, the BJP took a swipe at the party, saying, “Congress proposes, Congress disposes.”

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