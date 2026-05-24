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Home / India / Congress will not rest till Pradhan resigns: Rahul Gandhi on NEET paper leak issue

Congress will not rest till Pradhan resigns: Rahul Gandhi on NEET paper leak issue

Gandhi shares a video of students protesting in Hyderabad against PM Modi

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:52 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will not rest until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is put in place to prevent paper leaks like in NEET.

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He shared a video of students protesting in Hyderabad, highlighting the NEET paper leak and demanding Pradhan's resignation. They also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pradhan.

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"When millions of youth are on the streets, the future of 22 lakh children is at stake and the PM remains silent, then the government is not focused on responding but is busy evading," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

"Until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and a foolproof system is established to prevent paper leaks like NEET, we will not stop," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

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The Congress has been demanding that either Pradhan steps down or be sacked after the NEET-UG exam was cancelled due to paper leak.

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