 Congress Working Committee reiterates support for rights of Palestianians to land, self-govt : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Congress Working Committee reiterates support for rights of Palestianians to land, self-govt

Congress Working Committee reiterates support for rights of Palestianians to land, self-govt

Also calls for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding matters

Congress Working Committee reiterates support for rights of Palestianians to land, self-govt

Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East. Photo Credit: X/@kharge



New Delhi, October 9

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity while also calling for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations on all outstanding issues.

In a resolution passed at its four-hour meeting, the Congress' top decision-making body said the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days.

"The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) also called for an immediate ceasefire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding matters, including the imperative issues that have led to the present conflict.

The assertions in the resolution came a day after the Congress condemned the attacks on the people of Israel, saying violence of any type never provides any solution and it must stop.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had on Sunday said his party has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the people of Palestine must be fulfilled through dialogue while ensuring the national security interests of the Israelis.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel," he said on X.

Ramesh also said his party "has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people".

"Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," the Congress leader said.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel -- the deadliest day for the country in at least 50 years.

In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, media reports said.  

#Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

US excludes Hindu body from inter-faith meetings

2
Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates country's largest construction, demolition waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

3
World

Israel pounds Gaza as Hezbollah militants join Hamas; 1,100 dead

4
World

Kidnapped Israelis biggest challenge for PM Benjamin Netanyahu

5
World

Israel battles Hamas militants as country's death toll from mass incursion reaches 600

6
Diaspora

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada

7
India

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

8
Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

9
World

5 things to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

10
J & K

LAHDC-Kargil polls: National Conference, Congress alliance crosses half-way mark; counting still underway

Don't Miss

View All
65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Top News

Israel’s Defence Minister orders ‘complete siege’ of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel's Defence Minister orders 'complete siege' of Gaza; power to be cut and food and fuel blocked

Israel and Egypt have imposed various levels of blockade on ...

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Qatar leads talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

Negotiations on to ensure freedom of Israeli women and child...

Indian national injured in rocket attack in Israel, condition stable

Indian national injured in Hamas attack on Israel

The Indian mission reached out to her for support and has be...

Elections dates to 5 states to be announced shortly

Elections to 5 states to be held from November 7-30; counting on December 3

Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23; Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on N...

Farewell of BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for five state

Farewell to BJP has been announced: Kharge on poll schedule for 5 states


Cities

View All

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Newborn kidnapped from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC appoints ward in-charges to resolve residents’ complaints

Farm fire count nears 1,000, Amritsar tops with 57% cases

Railway officials reunite child lost in Sachkhand Express with parents

Ward watch: Streets dug up for laying sewer trouble Karampura residents

SP among 3 cops released from custody

Muktsar advocate's 'torture': SP among 3 cops released from custody

Will use Bathinda thermal plant land for public projects, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

SYL canal issue: Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers marching towards Raj Bhavan

21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Nod awaited, agency starts building EV charging stations in Chandigarh

Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Open house: Besides sterilisation, what steps should Chandigarh Admn, MC take to address the issue of stray dogs?

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Case bogus, not a penny came from China: NewsClick boss Prabir Purkayastha tells Delhi High Court

Man held at Delhi airport for misbehaving with passengers, damaging Cairo flight seats

Plumber dies after getting stuck in lift in Delhi

Kejriwal inaugurates waste recycling plant

AAP leaders, workers join BJP

6 die as fire engulfs house in Punjab’s Jalandhar

6 members of a family die as fire engulfs house in Punjab's Jalandhar

2 of family die as fire breaks out in house in Jalandhar

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

High Court disposes of petition in Nakodar police firing case of 1986

Over 3K run to raise awareness on drug abuse

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza for 4 hrs at Ladhowal

Khanna police go digital way, get 10 e-challaning machines

Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Stop politics in name of SYL canal, BKU tells Centre, state government

Dhoka Mohalla residents demand measures to prevent floods

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Tribute to cultural legacy of region

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Punjab parties rake up SYL issue to sway voters

Patiala: Mobile phones found on jail premises, five cases registered

Sahit Sabha releases book

Air Force Day celebrated