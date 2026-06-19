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Home / India / US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi flags incidents of anti-India hate after Texas incident

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi flags incidents of anti-India hate after Texas incident

The Democratic lawmaker cites an incident in Texas where a group of White supremacists shouted anti-India slogans and tore the Indian flag in front of City Hall

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 09:26 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. Image credit/X/@CongressmanRaja
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Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has voiced concern on the increase in anti-India hate incidents in the US and urged Americans to stand against bigotry, prejudice and discrimination.

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In a social media post on Thursday, the Democratic lawmaker cited an incident in Frisco city in Texas where a group of White supremacists shouted anti-India slogans and tore the Indian flag in front of City Hall.

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“I want to sound the alarm on the rise of anti-Indian hate in the United States. Just a couple of weeks ago, in Frisco, Texas, a group of white supremacists appeared in front of City Hall and said the following: they said, ‘Go back to India, stop the Hindu takeover of Texas, and you will not replace us’,” said the Congressman from Illinois.

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He said hate has no place in the United States.

“I don’t care if it’s directed toward Hindus, Muslims, Jews, regardless of your religion, regardless of nationality. We have to stand shoulder to shoulder against bigotry, prejudice, and discrimination toward anybody. I hope you’ll pay attention to this issue,” the Indian-American lawmaker said.

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In May, Krishnamoorthi and other Democratic lawmakers had introduced a resolution in the US Congress condemning President Donald Trump’s amplification of “racist rhetoric” targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

The resolution, moved by Congressmen Krishnamoorthi and Ted Lieu and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, condemned Trump’s amplification on Truth Social of a racist post by radio host Michael Savage attacking birthright citizenship.

According to the resolution, the post used “derogatory language about India and China, questioned immigrants’ loyalty, and trafficked in harmful stereotypes targeting Indian Americans and Chinese Americans”.

The resolution was co-sponsored by Congresswomen Grace Meng and Judy Chu and Congressmen Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam and Ami Bera.

On April 22, Trump shared excerpts from ‘The Savage Nation’ radio show in which conservative commentator Michael Savage said: “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

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