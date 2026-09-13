Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday took a swipe at Ravi Shastri after he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BRICS Summit, recalling the 2012 summit hosted under the leadership of then PM Manmohan Singh.

Khera’s remark came in response to Shastri’s post on X, in which he said he never felt prouder as an Indian.

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“President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji,” the cricketer-turned-commentator said.

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Shastri also shared a picture of Modi, Putin, and Xi watering the saplings that they planted at the Bharat Mandapam where the BRICS Summit was held.

Responding, Khera said it is too much to expect from the former cricketer to know that Singh, an ex-prime minister, was flanked by the top leaders of the two nations when India hosted the summit in 2012.

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“It is too much to expect @RaviShastriOfc to know or remember that Dr Manmohan Singh was flanked by Hu Jintao and Dimitri Medvedev on March 29, 2012, in New Delhi.

“Btw, we know who in the PMO is dictating these promotional posts!” the Congress leader said, sharing a picture from 2012 showing the three leaders.

Never felt prouder as an Indian. President Putin. President Xi. And our Magnificent Prime Minister Narendra Modi together in Mother India. International diplomacy like never before. Take a Bow. Modi Ji pic.twitter.com/RfINH8SiAB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 12, 2026