Congress’s Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan sent to judicial custody till October 3

The Congress’s Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan was sent to judicial custody till October 3 by a local court, a day after his arrest on multiple charges, including murder, that dates back 19 years.

Pradhan was produced before Haldia Subdivisional Court following his arrest on Friday.

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The West Bengal Police said Pradhan was arrested based on four pending arrest warrants for his alleged involvement in non-bailable cases related to rioting, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, which were filed during the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram.

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He was also booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, police said.

A counsel appearing for Pradhan said, “The court has remanded Milan Pradhan to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the three warrants associated with cases in the Nandigram police station. He will be produced before the Contai court on Monday in connection with the fourth warrant issued in cases registered with the Khejuri police station.”

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“The prosecution maintained in court that Pradhan was absconding for the past 19 years and the police were unable to trace him. They have arrested him now because they have only now been able to find him,” he added.

The Congress candidate’s arrest came within hours of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing her support for him in the October 6 Nandigram Assembly bypoll, after her faction’s nominee Sanchita Pradhan Dey withdrew from the contest.

Both the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction of Mamata Banerjee alleged the case was being used to target the opposition ahead of the election. BJP has rejected the allegations and maintained that the arrest was related to a pending criminal case.