Conman Sukesh gets 8-yr jail for posing as SC judge

A Delhi court has sentenced conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar to eight years in jail for impersonating a Supreme Court judge during a bail proceeding, terming the act “institutional sacrilege” and a possible attack on the very integrity of the judicial process.

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Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra was hearing arguments on sentence against Chandrashekhar. She awarded him two years’ rigorous imprisonment each for impersonating a public servant and intimidating a public servant, and four years for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication.

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The court directed all substantive sentences to run consecutively, making the total sentence eight years.