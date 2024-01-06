Considerable decline in violence in J&K, North-East since 2014, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday pointed out that there was an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014, especially reduction of violence in Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing extremism-affected areas.

Inaugurating the all-India meeting of DGPs and IGs in Jaipur, Shah observed that the conference over the years had emerged as a think tank, facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies.

He emphasised on uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter-terror mechanisms across the country.

Shah also stressed the need for linking databases and adopting AI-driven analytical approach for tackling emerging security challenges.

The three-day conference will deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including cyber threats, radicalisation and fraudulent issuance of identity documents.

Shah also highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Centre’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the conference on January 6.

The conference is being held in a hybrid mode with DGPs and IGs and chiefs of Central police organisations attending it in Jaipur and over 500 police officers of various ranks participating through video-conferencing from across the country. Shah distributed police medals for meritorious service to IB officers and awarded trophies for three best police stations.

He also paid homage to martyrs from security forces who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation and commemorated their supreme sacrifice.

