Constable posted at Sachin Tendulkar’s residence commits suicide in Jalgaon

Mumbai, May 15
A police constable who was part of the security detail posted at cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s residence here allegedly committed suicide at his hometown in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday, an official said.
Prakash Govind Kapade (39), who was attached to State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), shot himself using his service revolver in the early hours, said the police official.
Kapade had arrived at his hometown Jamner with his family last week.
As per the preliminary probe, he got up around 1.30 am and shot himself in the head, the official said. Others in the house woke up hearing the gunshot and found him lying in a pool of blood.
Kapade was rushed to hospital but was declared dead before arrival, the official said.
A team of Jamner police visited the house after the incident. No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added.
Kapade had joined SRPF 15 years ago and was currently serving with Special Protection Unit (SPU) of Maharashtra Police on deputation.
He had been posted at Sachin Tendulkar’s residence in Bandra last year, the official said.
The reason for suicide was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that probe was on.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality
Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...
Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand, says state's approach in controlling forest fires lackadaisical
Says why Forest Department personnel deployed in election du...
UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer
US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’
Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts
Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing
Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’
Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...