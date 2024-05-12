Constituency Watch — Begusarai: United Opposition makes it tough for BJP as Giriraj banks on Modi’s performance

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, May 11

Last month Begusarai, Bihar, observed the death anniversary of its most famous son — Hindi poet and writer Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. His rebellious poem ‘Sinhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai’ (Vacate the throne, for the people are coming) was used by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1977 to dethrone the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While an air of rebellion blows against Begusarai’s MP Giriraj Singh, the upper caste Bhumihar community, which dominates the constituency, wants to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Awadhesh Kumar Rai

Begusarai has long been known as ‘Mini Moscow’ because of the political dominance of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which in the 1970s emerged as a strong counter to the Congress.

The political landscape here changed with the victories of BJP candidates Bhola Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and Giriraj Singh in 2019. Giriraj defeated CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, by over four lakh votes.

Every candidate who has won here since Independence has hailed from the dominant Bhumihar community, except in 2009 when JD(U)’s Monazir Hassan emerged victorious.

Giriraj, a Bhumihar, is pitted against Awadhesh Kumar Rai, a former three-time CPI MLA who comes from the backward Yadav caste.

While there are 3 lakh Bhumihar voters in the constituency, Muslims and Yadavs account for 2.5 lakh each.

In 2019, the CPI and RJD had put up their own candidates leading to a split in the Opposition’s vote. However, with the Opposition united this time, the INDIA bloc is confident of winning from here.

“Rai has been fielded as the joint Opposition candidate. There is no possibility of division of votes. This gives us an upper hand in the election,” Shatrughan Prasad Singh, a former CPI MP from Begusarai, told The Tribune.

Of the seven Assembly segments, Teghra and Bakhri are held by the CPI, Begusarai and Bachhwara by the BJP, Sahebpur Kamal and Cheriya Bariyarpur by the RJD and Maithani by the JD(U).

Giriraj’s recent statement “I hate the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and I do not need the vote of traitors” did not resonate well with the voters.

After realising that the voters’ resentment against him was high, Giriraj, in a video, appealed to the electorate to vote for him so that Modi could become the PM again. “Please do not punish Modi ji for my fault. Vote for Modi ji, not for me,” he said.

“Modi ji is the face here. We do not want to vote for Giriraj as he has not carried out any work here. It is our compulsion to vote for him so that Modi can come back to power,” said Abhay Sharma, a retired engineer.

“The Centre’s scheme of free ration and housing projects are popular among villagers in Begusarai. It is not about Giriraj Singh, it is about Modi. He is the unifying factor,” said BJP’s OBC Morcha general secretary Nikhil Anand.

Bihat, a village in Begusarai, has earned the sobriquet of “Village of widows” as it is reminiscent of the era when Congress and CPI workers clashed and died here in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Times have changed. Today, the Congress is campaigning for a Left candidate. The Left resisted the then Congress government which was supported by feudal lords. We hope to together win against hate this time,” said Abhishek Kumar, a CPI worker.

Vital stats

19.58 lakh Total voters

10.43 L:male

9.14 L: female



Others: 62

Total candidates in fray: 10

Voting date: May 13

PeeK into past (2019 LS poll)

Winner: Giriraj Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Polled: 6,92,193 votes

Nearest rival: Kanhaiya Kumar (Communist Party of India)

Polled: 2,69,976 votes

