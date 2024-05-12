 Constituency Watch — Begusarai: United Opposition makes it tough for BJP as Giriraj banks on Modi’s performance : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Constituency Watch — Begusarai: United Opposition makes it tough for BJP as Giriraj banks on Modi’s performance

Constituency Watch — Begusarai: United Opposition makes it tough for BJP as Giriraj banks on Modi’s performance

Constituency Watch — Begusarai: United Opposition makes it tough for BJP as Giriraj banks on Modi’s performance

Giriraj Singh



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, May 11

Last month Begusarai, Bihar, observed the death anniversary of its most famous son — Hindi poet and writer Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. His rebellious poem ‘Sinhasan Khali Karo Ki Janta Aati Hai’ (Vacate the throne, for the people are coming) was used by Jayaprakash Narayan in 1977 to dethrone the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

While an air of rebellion blows against Begusarai’s MP Giriraj Singh, the upper caste Bhumihar community, which dominates the constituency, wants to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Awadhesh Kumar Rai

Begusarai has long been known as ‘Mini Moscow’ because of the political dominance of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which in the 1970s emerged as a strong counter to the Congress.

The political landscape here changed with the victories of BJP candidates Bhola Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll and Giriraj Singh in 2019. Giriraj defeated CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union, by over four lakh votes.

Every candidate who has won here since Independence has hailed from the dominant Bhumihar community, except in 2009 when JD(U)’s Monazir Hassan emerged victorious.

Giriraj, a Bhumihar, is pitted against Awadhesh Kumar Rai, a former three-time CPI MLA who comes from the backward Yadav caste.

While there are 3 lakh Bhumihar voters in the constituency, Muslims and Yadavs account for 2.5 lakh each.

In 2019, the CPI and RJD had put up their own candidates leading to a split in the Opposition’s vote. However, with the Opposition united this time, the INDIA bloc is confident of winning from here.

“Rai has been fielded as the joint Opposition candidate. There is no possibility of division of votes. This gives us an upper hand in the election,” Shatrughan Prasad Singh, a former CPI MP from Begusarai, told The Tribune.

Of the seven Assembly segments, Teghra and Bakhri are held by the CPI, Begusarai and Bachhwara by the BJP, Sahebpur Kamal and Cheriya Bariyarpur by the RJD and Maithani by the JD(U).

Giriraj’s recent statement “I hate the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and I do not need the vote of traitors” did not resonate well with the voters.

After realising that the voters’ resentment against him was high, Giriraj, in a video, appealed to the electorate to vote for him so that Modi could become the PM again. “Please do not punish Modi ji for my fault. Vote for Modi ji, not for me,” he said.

“Modi ji is the face here. We do not want to vote for Giriraj as he has not carried out any work here. It is our compulsion to vote for him so that Modi can come back to power,” said Abhay Sharma, a retired engineer.

“The Centre’s scheme of free ration and housing projects are popular among villagers in Begusarai. It is not about Giriraj Singh, it is about Modi. He is the unifying factor,” said BJP’s OBC Morcha general secretary Nikhil Anand.

Bihat, a village in Begusarai, has earned the sobriquet of “Village of widows” as it is reminiscent of the era when Congress and CPI workers clashed and died here in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Times have changed. Today, the Congress is campaigning for a Left candidate. The Left resisted the then Congress government which was supported by feudal lords. We hope to together win against hate this time,” said Abhishek Kumar, a CPI worker.

Vital stats

19.58 lakh Total voters

10.43 L:male

9.14 L: female

Others: 62

Total candidates in fray: 10

Voting date: May 13

PeeK into past (2019 LS poll)

Winner: Giriraj Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Polled: 6,92,193 votes

Nearest rival: Kanhaiya Kumar (Communist Party of India)

Polled: 2,69,976 votes

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

2
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

3
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

4
Features

Women in rich countries are having fewer kids, or none at all. What's going on

5
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls

7
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

8
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

9
Trending

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

10
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge

Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

EC revises Ph-3 turnout to 65.6%; 85.4% in Assam, lowest 57% in UP

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge

Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Sikh face Satinder Singh to lead BJP’s Colony Campaigns

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

Fake holiday package gang busted

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar