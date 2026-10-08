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Home / India / Constitute committee to ensure pharma firms don't indulge in unethical practices: SC to Centre

Constitute committee to ensure pharma firms don't indulge in unethical practices: SC to Centre

Three-member panel to consider suggestions and representations, give recommendations to Centre

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:58 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The Bench posted the matter for January 29 for consideration of the compliance affidavit by the Centre. File photo
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The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to constitute a committee to consider the suggestions and give recommendations to the government for ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in unethical marketing practices.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on a plea which sought a direction that till an effective law was enacted, the top court may lay down guidelines to control and regulate unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies.

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On September 8, the Centre had told the apex court that it was setting up a three-member panel to suggest a statutory framework for ensuring that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in unethical practices.

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"We have directed the Union of India to constitute a committee and the committee will consider the suggestions, representations and thereafter give its recommendations to the Union of India," the Bench said while pronouncing its order.

The Bench posted the matter for January 29 for consideration of the compliance affidavit by the Centre.

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While hearing the matter on September 8, the Centre had sought two-month time during which the committee would submit its report that will be placed before the court for approval.

The Centre had agreed that there was a need to strengthen the mechanism to ensure that pharmaceutical companies do not indulge in any unethical practices.

"The detailed discussions have taken place and with a view to find out the possible solution, it is decided to constitute a three-member committee requesting them to provide their report on the issues as to whether and if yes, what can be the statutory framework to ensure that pharmaceutical companies also do not indulge into such unethical practices," the Centre had said.

It had said till such time the report was received and a decision was taken based thereupon, the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices, 2024 will govern the field.

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