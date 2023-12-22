Constitution change talks meaningless: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that “any talk of amending the Constitution was meaningless” and maintained that ties with the US were on an upward trajectory despite US federal prosecutors alleging an Indian link in a plot to assassinate terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

“Today, the India-US relationship is broader in engagement, deeper in understanding, warmer in friendship than ever before,” he said in a rare interview to the London-based ‘Financial Times’.

PM Modi was “very confident of victory” in the 2024 General Election due to “solid change in the common man’s life”. “They realise that our nation is on the cusp of a take-off. They want this flight to be expedited, and they know the best party to ensure this is the one which brought them this far,” said the PM.

On the Hamas-Israel conflict, the PM said he was in touch with the leaders in the region and said India was willing to do everything to take forward efforts towards peace. The PM sidestepped a question on the recent relaxation of US-China tensions, saying these were “best addressed by the people and government of America and China”.

On plans to amend the Constitution and democratic backsliding, the PM pointed to a “fundamental issue” with such allegations. “These claims not only insult the intelligence of the Indian people, but also underestimate their deep commitment to values like diversity and democracy,” he observed.

Asked what future the Muslim minority had in India, Modi pointed to the economic success of India’s Parsees. “Despite facing persecution elsewhere in the world, they have found a safe haven in India, living happily and prospering. That shows that the Indian society itself has no feeling of discrimination towards any religious minority,” he elaborated.

He identified the “most transformative steps” as “Clean India” and the digital public infrastructure push.

