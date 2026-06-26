Consumer courts can’t turn back aggrieved consumers citing arbitration clause, rules SC

Noting that the existence of an arbitration agreement does not automatically bar a consumer complaint, the Supreme Court has ruled that once a complaint has been admitted by a consumer court/forum, it cannot be transferred to another court, tribunal or authority.

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Describing that the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 (now replaced by the Consumer Protection Act 2019) as a beneficial piece of legislation intended to provide a simple, inexpensive and expeditious remedy to a consumer aggrieved by defect in goods or deficiency in service, the top court pointed out that Section 3 of the 1986 Act made the position explicit by providing that the remedy under the Act was in addition to and not in derogation of any other remedy available under law.

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A Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath overturned the concurrent findings of the District Consumer Forum, the DelhI State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which had refused to adjudicate the complaint of T.K.A. Padmanabhan.

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In his consumer complaint filed in 2005 before the District Consumer Forum-VII, New Delhi against Abhiyan Cooperative Group Housing Society Limited, Padmanabhan had alleged deficiency in service on account of delay in handing over possession of his flat and sought compensation.

By an order dated July 27, 2009, the District Forum referred the parties to arbitration and the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission upheld the District Forum’s order, forcing Padmanabhan to move the top court.

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Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Nath allowed Padmanabhan’s appeal and restored his consumer complaint to District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Dwarka in the national capital with a direction to decide it preferably within a year.

“The 1986 Act creates a special adjudicatory mechanism for consumer disputes. Once that mechanism is validly invoked and the complaint is admitted, the consumer cannot be driven out of that forum merely because the agreement between the parties contains an arbitration clause. A private contractual clause cannot be permitted to defeat the continued operation of a statutory remedy which Parliament has expressly made additional to other remedies under Section 3 of the 1986 Act,” the Bench said.

“The existence of another forum or another mode of adjudication, therefore, does not by itself exclude the jurisdiction of the consumer fora,” said the Bench which also included Justice V Mohana.

Explaining the scheme of the 1986 Act, the Bench said, “At the threshold, the District Forum is required to consider whether the complaint deserves to be admitted or rejected. Once the complaint is admitted and allowed to be proceeded with, the forum is required to deal with it in the manner provided under the Act.

“The proviso to Section 12(4) contains a clear legislative restraint. It provides that where a complaint has been admitted by the District Forum, it shall not be transferred to any other court, tribunal or authority set up by or under any other law for the time being in force,” the Bench said in a verdict earlier this month.

The top court also faulted the National Commission for dismissing the appellant’s revision petition on the ground that he was not a consumer at the time of filing of the complaint, since he had already taken possession of the flat without protest.

“In doing so, the National Commission failed to address the central jurisdictional question arising from the orders passed by the District Forum and the State Commission. A claim for compensation for delayed possession necessarily arises from the period prior to the actual delivery of possession. The subsequent receipt of possession cannot, by itself, extinguish the right of the allottee to seek adjudication of a claim for compensation for the alleged delay,” the Bench said.