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Home / India / Content creator booked for trespassing, filming funeral rites at Mumbai's Tower of Silence

Content creator booked for trespassing, filming funeral rites at Mumbai's Tower of Silence

Alleged accused illegally entered the privately owned and restricted Doongerwadi premises through the Kamla Nehru Park and filmed Parsi funeral rituals without permission

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:11 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered against a social media content creator for allegedly trespassing into the Tower of Silence in south Mumbai and illegally filming Parsi funeral rites with “objectionable” commentary, police said on Monday.

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The matter came to light when a trustee of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) received an Instagram link from his friend of the video reportedly shot at the Tower of Silence in the Malabar Hill area, a senior police official said.

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According to the complaint lodged by the BPP trustee, the alleged accused, Prince Sheetlaprasad Kanojia, illegally entered the privately owned and restricted Doongerwadi premises through the Kamla Nehru Park and filmed Parsi funeral rituals without permission.

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The complainant also alleged that the video contained “objectionable” commentary, which not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Parsi community but also disrespected the dignity of the deceased.

The official said that Kanojia operates channels on both YouTube and Instagram.

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The cyber police have been roped in to remove the content posted by the accused on social media, and a further probe into the matter is currently underway, he added.

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