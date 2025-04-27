Continuous dialogue on India-US trade pact: MoS

India and the US have a continuous dialogue and communication on the bilateral trade deal and the first tranche is set to roll out by fall this year, said Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He made these remarks while addressing members of the Indian-American community at an interactive session organised by the Consulate General of India in New York on Friday.

“The two countries share a great relationship, and there is continuous dialogue and communication between both countries. The formalities and modalities of the bilateral trade agreement have been worked out, and by September, this fall, you will see the first tranche of our programme and policies,” Prasada said.

He urged the diaspora community to give suggestions about what issues should be taken up in the bilateral trade agreement. He added that the community should also put in its suggestions to the US government, so that when both governments talk, there suggestions could be prioritised.

“The engagement between the United States and India over the trade deal is happening at various levels, beginning right from the leadership of President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. Currently, the Additional Secretary of Commerce is in Washington and discussing the bilateral trade agreement and its modalities,” he said.

Deliberations between Indian and US officials on the proposed bilateral trade agreement began in Washington on Wednesday with an aim to iron out issues and give an impetus to the negotiations.

India’s chief negotiator, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, is leading the team for the first in-person talks between the two countries. The US has stated that the pact with India would help open new markets for American goods and create new opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.