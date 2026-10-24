DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Contractor arrested for ‘diverting’ 11,000 litres of Sabarimala ghee

Contractor arrested for ‘diverting’ 11,000 litres of Sabarimala ghee

Vigilance officials arrested transport contractor SS Binu over alleged diversion of temple-bound Milma ghee, causing Rs 2.5 crore to Travancore Devaswom Board

article_Author
PTI
Thiruvananthapuram, Updated At : 09:44 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People arrive to offer prayers at the Sabarimala temple in Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. Image credit/PTI File
Advertisement

The VACB has arrested a transport contractor for allegedly diverting 11,000 litres of Milma ghee meant for Sabarimala temple and replacing it with a cheaper product, causing an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 crore to the Travancore Devaswom Board, officials said on Saturday.

The arrested person is S S Binu, who was awarded the contract to transport the ghee to the hill shrine for the 2025 pilgrimage season, officials said.

Advertisement

This is the first arrest in the case, which is being investigated by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Special Investigation Unit following a Kerala High Court directive to probe alleged irregularities in the procurement and quality of ghee supplied to the temple.

Advertisement

Binu was summoned for questioning by the VACB team on Friday, following which he was arrested, officials said.

Milma is the brand name of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF).

Advertisement

According to the VACB, the Travancore Devaswom Board had procured Milma ghee for preparing ‘Aravana payasam’, a sweet made with red rice, jaggery and ghee and offered as ‘prasadam’ at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The TDB had directly awarded the supply contract to the Pathanamthitta Milma dairy without inviting quotations, following which the transportation contract was entrusted to Binu, officials said.

The VACB alleged that the original ghee meant for Sabarimala was diverted to two agencies in Tamil Nadu and replaced with a cheaper product supplied to the shrine.

Investigators suspect that Binu used forged documents, including fake invoices, to divert the original consignment to Sri Venkateswara Traders and Leo Traders, both based in Ottanchathiram in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

The VACB has estimated that the alleged diversion of the original ghee and its replacement with a cheaper product caused a loss of around Rs 2.5 crore to the TDB.

Further investigation is under way, officials added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts