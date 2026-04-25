Contractual teachers hold candlelight march in Nanded over pending demands

Contractual teachers or Shikshan Sevaks staged a candlelight march in Maharashtra’s Nanded district to highlight their longstanding demands.

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Shikshan Sevaks, who work with regular teachers, receive no service security during their three-year tenure.

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Teachers who took part in the demonstration on Friday evening demanded jobs for one of the family members and financial assistance to the families of deceased Shikshan Sevaks and full service protection benefits.

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Teachers’ organisations have claimed that the state government has not clearly presented its stand on the petition regarding the abolition of the Shikshan Sevak system currently pending in court.