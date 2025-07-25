DT
Home / India / Convict in sensational 2011 Soumya murder case escapes from Kerala jail

Convict in sensational 2011 Soumya murder case escapes from Kerala jail

The convict, who does not have the left hand, is caught several hours later
PTI
Kannur, Updated At : 11:57 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Video grabs of the police nabbing him after he escaped from the prison.
Govindachamy, a convict serving a life sentence in the sensational 2011 Soumya murder case, who escaped from the high-security Kannur Central Jail on Friday morning was nabbed by police several hours later.

The convict, who does not have the left hand, was caught from near a derelict building at Thalap within the Kannur city limits, according to visuals on TV channels.

As per news reports, he was hiding inside a well near the building.

The disappearance came to light during an inspection of his cell in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Kannur SP Nidhinraj P said that the convict was wearing a black shirt and pants at the time of escape, and he had a small beard.

He said that Govindachamy escaped between 4.15 am and 6.30 am as per prison CCTV footage and jumped the compound wall using a rope made out of clothes.

Soumya's mother, speaking to reporters, questioned how the convict escaped the prison and claimed it could not have happened without any help.

Soumya, a 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered allegedly by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on February 1, 2011.

Govindachamy was convicted of the brutal killing of Soumya, who was attacked while travelling alone on a passenger train.

The case shocked the nation and sparked widespread debate over women's safety on public transport.

