DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Conviction, acquittal not based on YouTube video, courts do it: SC 

Conviction, acquittal not based on YouTube video, courts do it: SC 

The top court, in the meantime, extended the interim granted bail to journalist Nandakumar TP who has sought anticipatory bail in the matter
article_Author
PTI
  New Delhi, Updated At : 03:16 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday rapped a Kerala-based journalist for allegedly publishing a defamatory video against a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel "Crime Online".

Advertisement

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan said, "You want to convict people based on your YouTube videos? Conviction or acquittal doesn't happen based on a YouTube video. Courts do that."

The bench continued, "Say some nice things on YouTube. Why do you put this crime online, etc.? Something nice happening in Kerala, God's own country, speak about that."

Advertisement

The top court, in the meantime, extended the interim granted bail to journalist Nandakumar TP who has sought anticipatory bail in the matter.

He was booked under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences of outraging a woman's modesty, intimidation and intent to cause reputational harm aside from dissemination of obscene content electronically.

Advertisement

He was also booked under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act which penalises publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form.

The state police alleged a YouTube video posted by Nandakumar contained derogatory, sexually coloured, and threatening remarks aimed at humiliating and tarnishing the reputation of the woman leader.

The Kerala High Court on June 9 declined to grant Nandakumar anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before the police.

The journalist then challenged the high court order in the top court.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts