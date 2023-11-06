 Cop probing Elvish Yadav's role in snake venom case shunted, matter transferred to another police station : The Tribune India

  • India
investigating officer Sandeep Chaudhary was the in-charge of Noida’s Sector 49 police station

Elvish Yadav.



PTI

Noida, November 6

A sub-inspector who was investigating the snake venom case in which YouTuber Elvish Yadav is an accused has been shunted and the matter transferred to another Noida police station, officials said.

The investigating officer, SI Sandeep Chaudhary, was the in-charge of Noida’s Sector 49 police station and has been transferred to police lines.

“The station in-charge Sector-49, Noida, has been transferred to the Reserve Police Line due to his inability to effectively control crime within the police station area,” a police spokesperson said on Sunday night.

A senior officer on Monday requesting anonymity said the case has been handed over to Sector 20 police station for further investigation.

“The forensic test result of vial containing the 20 ml suspected snake venom is yet to come out. Further probe would be done accordingly. Elvish Yadav is yet to be called for inquiry in the case,” the officer said.

The Noida Police have lodged an FIR against six named persons, including Yadav, a social media influencer and winner of reality OTT show “Bigg Boss”, for alleged use of snake venom at rave parties under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Indian Penal Code on November 3.

Five accused were arrested on November 3, while nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from a banquet hall, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom seized from their possession, according to police.

However, police said they were investigating the role of Yadav in the whole episode who was not found at the spot of the incident on November 3.

The 26-year-old YouTuber has refuted all charges against him and expressed willingness to cooperate in the police investigation.

The case was lodged on the complaint of an officer of animal rights group PFA (People For Animals). PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has accused Elvish Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan’s Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon.

The local police in Kota said it came to light that a case was registered against him in Noida, and therefore the Noida Police were contacted.

Noida Police officers confirmed to Rajasthan Police that the case was under investigation but Yadav was “not wanted”, SHO Suket Police Station Vishnu Singh said.

