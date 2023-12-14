COP28 sets target: Net zero emissions by 2050

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, December 13

At the COP28 summit in Dubai on Wednesday, nearly all delegates agreed on a text that encourages transition from the use of fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero by 2050 to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The agreement marks the first mention of fossil fuels in the history of COPs. The countries also agreed to contribute towards tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030, a measure considered by experts as one that would restrict the temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius. It also calls upon the countries to accelerate efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power, besides calling them to reduce emissions from road transport through a range of pathways, including development of infrastructure and rapid deployment of zero emission vehicles. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems (IPES-Food), however, stated that though the UAE presidency had promised to put food on the table, there was no reference to tackle the greenhouse gas emissions from food systems in the final Global Stocktake (GST) text. The GST text was adopted at the final session of the annual climate talks without any objection.

COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber called the agreement a “historic package” that was endorsed by over 200 countries. While the climate summit was scheduled to end on Tuesday, negotiators were meeting to work on a draft agreement. During the wee hours of Wednesday, delegates discussed the latest draft which called the countries to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said, “To those who opposed a clear reference to phase out fossil fuels during the COP28 climate conference, I want to say: Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase-out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.”

