Home / India / CoP30 should be the ‘CoP of adaptation’: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

CoP30 should be the ‘CoP of adaptation’: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

India pushes for expanded climate finance for developing nations at pre-COP talks in Brazil

Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:05 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks during the ministerial preparatory meeting (Pre-COP30), ahead of the COP30 Climate Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil. Reuters
In the run-up to the UN climate summit CoP30, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who is leading India’s intervention at the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable in Brazil, on Monday raised the issue to scale up climate finance to developing countries so that they can adapt to renewable energy sources to contain the impact of climate change.

According to an official statement, Yadav highlighted that there is a need to strengthen and intensify the flow of public finance towards adaptation, that may perhaps also promote the flow of finance from other sources as well.

Held in 2024, CoP29 led to the adoption of a New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) text, which decided to set a goal of at least 300 billion dollars per year by 2035 for developing country parties for climate action, with developed countries taking the lead in contributing.

The United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement has raised concerns. Disagreements over climate finance and burdens on developing countries remain the point of contention at the climate summit.

“With the Paris Agreement mechanism fully operational, now is not the time to undermine its architecture by insisting on post-GST (Global Stock Take) processes that seek to prescribe new mechanisms. As we mark a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, CoP30 must send a resolute political message that Multilateralism remains the cornerstone of global climate action,” the Union Minister said.

CoP30 would be held from November 10-21 in Belem.

In his address, Yadav laid stress on the fact that to ensure tangible outcomes in Belem, the key lies in translating global policy commitments into practical, locally grounded solutions. “The focus must be on transforming climate commitments into real-world actions that accelerate implementation and directly improve people’s lives,” he stated.

“COP30 should be the COP of adaptation,” the minister emphasised while stating that all countries must agree on a minimum package of indicators from the UAE-Belem Work Programme.

He said that India’s initiatives from the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to the International Big Cat Alliance embodies this spirit of cooperative and action-oriented multilateralism.

