Cough syrup-children death link probe: MP govt transfers state drug controller, suspends 3 others         

CM Mohan Yadav visits Parasia later in the day to meet the kin of the deceased children

PTI
Bhopal, Updated At : 06:46 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
An official looks at bottles of the 'Coldrif' cough syrup after a raid by the Drug and Pharmaceuticals Department officials at Kataria Pharmaceuticals, after deaths of children, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrup, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, October 4, 2025. PTI
The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday suspended two drug inspectors and a deputy director of the food and drug administration amid the probe into the death of 14 children from Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure, linked to the consumption of a “toxic” cough syrup.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also transferred the state's Drug Controller, Dinesh Maurya, after chairing a high-level meeting at his residence.

The suspended drug inspectors are Gaurav Sharma and Sharad Jain, who are posted in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, respectively. The suspended deputy director is Shobhit Costa, an official said.

Yadav visited Parasia later in the day to meet the kin of the deceased children.

The chief minister said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the tragic deaths of children, and no negligence would be tolerated.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of 14 children, officials said on Sunday.

Dr Praveen Soni from Chhindwara has been arrested for alleged negligence, while a case has been registered against the Coldrif cough syrup manufacturing company.

The government has banned the sale of Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Kancheepuram (Tamil Nadu), with officials saying the drug samples have been found to contain a highly toxic substance.

Of the children who died, 11 were from Parasia sub-division, two from Chhindwara city, and one from Chaurai tehsil.

Eight children are being treated in Nagpur -- four in a government hospital, one at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and three in private facilities, according to officials.

