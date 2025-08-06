Could mean someone’s whole life: PM Modi asks bureaucrats to change the way they look at files

Inaugurating Kartavya Bhavan 3 which will house key ministries, including Home, External Affairs, oil and Petroleum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked bureaucracy to change the approach with which they dealt with files.

“We must change our approach to files. One file, one complaint, one petition may look like a routine affair to us but for someone that same page could mean the core of their hopes. Lives of many people could be linked to one file. According to one estimate, a file related to one lakh people, if delayed even for a day on someone’s desk, could mean a waste of one lakh mandays,” said the Prime Minister asking government officers to work efficiently with the goal of developed India.

Stressing “kartavya (duty)” as the foundation of Indian philosophy, the Prime Minister said duty means a sense of commitment to society over self.

Noting that the new Kartavya Bhavans will be “pro-people and pro-planet”, Modi also said that colonial era North and South Blocks will soon be converted into Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum which people can visit to partake of our journey since Independence.

Lamenting the fact that even a ministry as crucial as Home Affairs ran from North Block, a 98-year-old building, till now, the Prime Minister said “new buildings will usher new energy and resolve and from these buildings we will script a new chapter of national success and glory.”

The Prime Minister also gave a clarion call to eradicate poverty, as he dedicated Kartavya Bhavan 3 to people. Ten Kartavya Bhavans are being constructed with the Prime Minister noting that housing all ministries in one place would save Rs 1,500 crore in rent and would save the to and fro movement of 10,000 employees from one ministry to another daily.

The Prime Minister also emphasised reforms and said India had repealed several colonial era laws and ended 40,000 compliances.

“More reforms will come,” he said calling upon all to do their duties and make India the third largest economy in the world.