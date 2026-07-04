Counter-UAV systems among Rs 52K-cr defence acquisitions

Drawing lessons from Operation Sindoor and the military standoff with China, the Defence Ministry on Friday approved a counter-UAV system for the Army and a pseudo satellite-based surveillance platform for the Indian Air Force.

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A shipborne unmanned aerial system for the Navy and a new category of jet-powered kamikaze drones for the Army were also cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the apex procurement body of the ministry.

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The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) — the first stage of the acquisition process and an in-principle administrative approval — for proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore.

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For the Indian Air Force, approval was granted for the procurement of High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellites (HAPS), which will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), telecommunications and remote-sensing capabilities.

The HAPS platforms will feature fixed wings similar to aircraft and will be powered by solar energy and onboard batteries. They are essentially ultra-long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles that operate in the stratosphere, typically at an altitude of 20 km.

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A pseudo-satellite flies high enough to perform many functions associated with a geostationary satellite, remaining over a designated geographical area for weeks or even months at a time, but at a fraction of the cost of launching a satellite into space. Unlike conventional satellites, which eventually burn up or become space debris, HAPS can return to base, land on a runway and be redeployed.

For the Army, the DAC approved the procurement of the Akash Tarang anti-UAV system, an electronic warfare platform designed to neutralise incoming drones.

The Ministry of Defence said the system would provide effective anti-drone protection to Army formations. Rather than relying solely on kinetic interception through guns or missiles, Akash Tarang employs radio-frequency jamming, spoofing and other electronic countermeasures to disrupt the command links and navigation signals of hostile drones.

The DAC also approved the procurement of jet-powered kamikaze drones, along with man-portable anti-tank guided missile (MPATGM) systems, medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) systems and very short-range air defence systems (V-SHORADS).

The MPATGM will strengthen infantry units’ ability to counter armoured and mechanised threats. The MRSAM system will provide medium-range air defence against a range of aerial threats, while the V-SHORADS will enhance the Army’s close-range air defence capability.

For the Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS). Equipped with advanced sensors, these platforms are expected to significantly improve the Navy’s situational awareness and surveillance capabilities.