Country being used as 'experiment lab': Kejriwal on E20 petrol

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Central Government was using the country as an “experiment lab” by promoting E20 petrol and claimed that the fuel was causing problems for vehicle owners.

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In a statement, Kejriwal said, “For the Modi government, the entire country has become an experiment lab. E20 petrol is being imposed on people. Ethanol is causing vehicles to break down, damaging parts, and reducing mileage. There is widespread anger among the public.”

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He said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, urging a review of the policy.

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Seeking public feedback, Kejriwal appealed to citizens to send him their experiences and suggestions through direct messages and comments. He said these inputs would be included in the letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

The AAP leader’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions over the use of ethanol-blended fuel under the Centre’s E20 fuel initiative. However, Kejriwal did not provide specific data or evidence to support his claims regarding vehicle damage or reduced mileage.

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The Central Government has maintained that ethanol-blending is aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imported crude oil, lowering emissions, and supporting the agricultural sector. Government agencies have also stated that vehicles designed or certified for E20 fuel are expected to operate safely with the blend.

The E20 fuel rollout faces intense controversy due to reported 2 percent to 12 percent drops in fuel efficiency and potential damage to older vehicles, prompting consumer backlash and legal scrutiny.

While the government defends the policy to reduce oil imports and emissions, critics highlight the lack of choice for owners of vehicles manufactured before March 2023.