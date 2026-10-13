‘Country comes first’: Dubey quits Shiv Sena (UBT)

Amid the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Chief Election Commissioner and the special intensive revision (SIR), Shiv Sena (UBT) national spokesperson Anand Dubey resigned from the party on Monday, saying he could no longer defend a line that conflicted with his beliefs.

Accusing the party of failing to stand up for causes he considered important, Dubey said he had been suffering in silence for months. “The country comes first before the party or any individual,” he said.

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Dubey said he was quitting both the party’s primary membership and his position as national spokesperson. He said he had represented the party’s position on issues concerning Maharashtra, national affairs and international developments over the past four to five years, but his “ideological discomfort had become increasingly difficult to ignore”.