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Home / India / Country's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle released in Kaziranga

Country's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle released in Kaziranga

The Ganges softshell turtle is a freshwater reptile whose distribution is largely restricted to the Ganga, Indus and Mahanadi river systems

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 03:36 PM May 15, 2026 IST
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The country's first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

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The release coincided with Endangered Species Day, Sarma said in a post on X.

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"A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking #EndangeredSpeciesDay, the country's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in @kaziranga_, a major step for wildlife conservation," Sarma said.

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"A proud moment for Assam as we continue to protect every species that calls our forests home," he added.

The Ganges softshell turtle is a freshwater reptile whose distribution is largely restricted to the Ganga, Indus and Mahanadi river systems in northern and eastern India.

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The species is listed under Part II of Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and possession of the turtle is an offence under the law.

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