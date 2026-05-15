The country's first satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

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The release coincided with Endangered Species Day, Sarma said in a post on X.

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"A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking #EndangeredSpeciesDay, the country's 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in @kaziranga_, a major step for wildlife conservation," Sarma said.

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"A proud moment for Assam as we continue to protect every species that calls our forests home," he added.

The Ganges softshell turtle is a freshwater reptile whose distribution is largely restricted to the Ganga, Indus and Mahanadi river systems in northern and eastern India.

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The species is listed under Part II of Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and possession of the turtle is an offence under the law.