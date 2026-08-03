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Home / India / Couple, 19-year-old daughter die by suicide in Pune; note cites financial strain

Couple, 19-year-old daughter die by suicide in Pune; note cites financial strain

While Vinod Pillai (50) died on Saturday, his wife Srija (45) and their daughter Purnima were pronounced dead by doctors on Sunday, a police official says

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:36 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A couple and their 19-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Pune district, leaving a note purportedly mentioning financial stress, police said.

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While Vinod Pillai (50) died on Saturday, his wife Srija (45) and their daughter Purnima were pronounced dead by doctors on Sunday, a police official said.

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"The incident occurred in Morwadi here. The family originally from Kerala was living in the Pimpri area for the past three years. A suicide note has been recovered, which cited financial stress. It also said no one should be blamed for this," the official stated.

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The incident came to light after Srija, a coordinator at a school in Morwadi, did not respond to calls from colleagues enquiring about her absence from work, he said.

"Her colleagues then called her relatives, who tried contacting her but in vain. Some of their relatives living close by went to the Pillai residence and found the door open. The three were lying unconscious inside, after which police were alerted," the official said.

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The couple and their daughter were then rushed to a hospital, where Vinod died on Saturday, while Srija and Purnima died on Sunday, he said.

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