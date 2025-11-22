DT
PT
Home / India / Couple, 2 minor daughters injured as vehicle from Ajit Pawar's convoy hits motorcycle

Maharashtra Deputy CM was travelling from Parbhani towards Dharur when the fire brigade vehicle in his convoy hit a motorcycle

PTI
Beed, Updated At : 05:20 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File
A couple and their two minor daughters were injured after a fire brigade vehicle that was part of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy rammed into their motorcycle in Beed district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road in Dharur tehsil around 11.30 am, they said.

Deputy CM Pawar was travelling from Parbhani towards Dharur when the fire brigade vehicle in his convoy hit a motorcycle on which the couple and their two daughters were going.

Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum and their two daughters - aged three and seven years - sustained injuries, an official of Dharur police station said.

They were immediately taken to Dharur Rural Hospital, from where they were shifted to Swami Ramanand Teerth Rural Government Medical College and Hospital in Ambejogai for further treatment, they said.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the Telgaon-Dharur road for some time.

The police have seized the vehicles involved in the accident, but no case has been registered so far, the official said.

