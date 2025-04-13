DT
PT
Home / India / Couple dies, their 3 children hospitalised after suicide bid in Gujarat

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place in Vadali town, is not yet clear
PTI
Sabarkantha, Updated At : 09:35 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
A man and his wife died after they and their three teenaged children allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Sunday.

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place in Vadali town, was not yet clear, an official said.

The couple, their two sons and a daughter started vomiting on Saturday morning, following which their neighbours called an ambulance and the five family members were rushed to a private hospital, the official from Vadali police station said.

"From there, they were referred to the civil hospital in Himmatnagar in the afternoon. The couple later died during treatment," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vadali police station and further probe was being conducted to look into the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinu Sagar (42) and Kokilaben (40). Their children -- 19-year-old daughter and sons aged 17 and 18 -- are under treatment, the police said.

